Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to diversify, deepen bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP):Pakistan and Sri Lanka Friday agreed to diversify and deepen the bilateral relations hoping that the ties would continue to grow in future.

The matter was discussed during one-on-one meeting between Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here at the PM House, said a PM office statement.

On his arrival at PM House, the prime minister received Sri Lankan president who is here on three days visit.

Both the leaders held one-on-one meeting which followed the delegation level talks in a very warm environment.

During the meetings, issues of mutual importance were discussed.

Both sides expressed the hope that bilateral ties will continue to grow in the future also.

The Sri Lankan President extended support for holding of SAARC Summit in Pakistan.

Both the countries also signed three MoUs to enhance cooperation in the fields of

youth development and training of civil and diplomatic personnel.

Besides the MoUs, the presentation ceremony of corneas also took place, which were presented by the Sri Lankan President to the prime minister for treatment of visually impaired persons in Pakistan.