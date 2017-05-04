Pakistan shares vision of great future together with Turkey: Nasser

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP): National Security Adviser, Lt Gen (Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua has expressed satisfaction over level and substance of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkey, desiring to further strengthen these ties.

Talking to Turkish Ambassador in Pakistan, Babur Girgin, who called on him here, he said, Turkey is our great friend and Pakistan shares a vision of great future together with this country.

In addition to discussion on bilateral relationship, Turkish ambassador briefed the NSA on post referendum situation in Turkey, situation in Syria and visit of Turkish president to India.

Referring to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Central Asian Republics, he said the locations of Pakistan, Iran and Turkey are of immense strategic significance as these countries provide a greater connectivity with Europe and rest of the world.

This connectivity through Pakistan will further bolster value of Iran and Turkey in region and create an economic interdependence through a cooperative framework which will bring lasting peace and stability.

“Our people would collectively gain and benefit from Connectivity and Economic pursuits,” he said and acknowledged Turkish support for Pakistan’s bid to become a member of the NSG.

The ambassador shared and acknowledged vision of a greater future together and reaffirmed that fraternal ties and close cooperation between Turkey and Pakistan are flourishing well.

The ambassador said Turkey would continue to support Pakistan and Kashmir cause at all international forums.