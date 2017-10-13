Pakistan offers help for peace in Afghanistan: FM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP):Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said Pakistan had offered help for peace in

Afghanistan.

“Pakistani Armed Forces to take action against the terrorists if credible ‘intelligence’ is given

to us,” he said talking to a private news channel.

Taliban was controlling over 40 percent territory in Afghanistan, he said.

Pakistan did not have sanctuaries or hideouts, he said, adding “Just blaming or

leveling allegations would not help resolve the problems, ” he said.

Pakistan had apprised the United States about playing role for peace in Afghanistan, he said.