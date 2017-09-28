Pakistan offers attractive investment, liberal foreign exchange regime: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Thursday said that Pakistan offered attractive

investment and liberal foreign exchange regime that guaranteed equal treatment to foreign and domestic investors and one window operation.

In a meeting with newly appointed Ambassador of Saudi

Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al Malikiy who called on him here at the PM Office, the prime minister said that Pakistan would welcome Saudi investment under Vision 2030, especially in the energy, infrastructure and agriculture sectors.

The prime minister congratulated the ambassador on his

new assignment as Ambassador to Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed very

close relations that were marked by close brotherly relations,

commonalities of views on all issues of mutual interest at

regional and international level.

The prime minister said that the people of Pakistan

deeply valued our strong bonds with the Saudi brethren.

Prime Minister Abbasi conveyed his good wishes for the

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz

Al-Saud.

Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al Malikiy congratulated the

prime minister on assuming the office and expressed the desire

to further strengthen bilateral relations.

He underscored the potential for enhancing bilateral

trade between the two countries and assured his full support

in this regard.