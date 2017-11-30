Pakistan Navy ships Rahnaward, Dehshat visit Iran

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):The Pakistan Navy Ships Rahnaward (Tall Ship) and Dehshat (Fast Attack Craft-Missile) visited Iranian port of Bandar Abbas from November 20 to 24.

The Port Call elicited a warm response and cordial hospitality by both the Iranian Navy and Government, said a press release issued here from Director General Public Relations Navy.

Captain Khalid Pervez, Commander 10th Patrol Craft Squadron, commanded PN Task Group as Mission Commander. The visit was aimed to promote peace and’ security in the region, enhance maritime collaboration and open new avenues of bilateral cooperation between the two friendly regional navies.

During the visit, PN delegation held many important meetings with naval cum military leadership of Iran on matters of mutual interest including calls on to Cdre Hossain Azad (Cdr 1st Naval Zone of IRIN), Capt Mustafa Tajdeeni (Cdr Surface Forces of IRIN), Mr Fereidon (Governor of Hormuzgan Province) and Ayatollah Ghulam Ali Naeemabadi (Representative of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenai).

A reception dinner was also hosted during the visit by Mission Cdr onboard PNS RAH NAWARD which was attended by Asif Durrani, Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, senior Iranian military and civil officials along with military attaches from China, Poland, Germany and Japan.

The visit of PN flotilla to Iran, which is second within a span of one year, amply demonstrates strengthening of cordial relations between Pakistan and Iran based on mutual respect, shared history and culture. Current visit of PN Ships Rahnaward and Dehshat to neighboring country Iran has further extended a message of peace and brotherhood, besides a manifestation to explore new vistas to expand bilateral maritime collaboration.