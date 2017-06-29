Pakistan keen to strengthen bilateral ties with UK: Dar

ISLAMABAD, June 29 (APP): Minister for Finance Mohammad Ishaq

Dar on Thursday said that Pakistan was keen to work with the UK for

further strengthening bilateral ties and broaden economic

cooperation.

Talking to Acting British High Commissioner, Richard

Crowder who called on him, the Minister said that after having

achieved macroeconomic stability, the government was now focused on

attaining higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

The minister and the Acting High Commissioner discussed the

current state of bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United

Kingdom.

He said that Pakistan achieved a GDP growth rate of 5.28

percent in fiscal year 2016-17, the highest in a decade, and the

growth target for FY 2017-18 was set at 6 percent.

Pakistan and the UK have a strong and historic partnership

with mutual cooperation in various areas, he added.

He appreciated the continued support of the British

Government, including through DFID, for different initiatives and

projects in Pakistan aimed at socio-economic development.

The Acting High Commissioner briefed the Finance Minister on

the upcoming Family Planning Summit being hosted by DFID in London

on July 10-11,2017.

He was accompanied by Ms. Judith Herbertson, Deputy Head of

Department for International Development UK (DFID) in Pakistan.

Secretary Economic Affairs Division also participated in the

meeting.