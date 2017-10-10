Pakistan keen to closely work with WHO: PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said Pakistan looked forward to working closely with World Health Organization (WHO) in fighting disease and disability and to ensuring equity in provision of health services.

Talking to Director General WHO Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus here at the PM Office, the Prime Minister said the country’s national health vision was fully aligned to achieve goals under health- related Sustainable Development Goals.

The Prime Minister apprised the Director General WHO about major reforms undertaken by Pakistan in health sector over the last four years and the launch of the Prime Minister’s National Health Programme, which provided free of cost quality healthcare to poor.

He said Pakistan’s improved drugs’ regulatory regime, bar-coding of drugs, drug-testing and surveillance was at par with international standards, besides improvement witnessed in immunization coverage of children.

He said Pakistan remained strongly committed to the goal of polio eradication and had made significant achievements acknowledged by the highest international technical forums.

He felicitated Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on assuming the office of Director General WHO.

The Director General WHO thanked the Prime Minister and the Government for hosting the 64th WHO Regional Committee meeting of the Eastern Mediterranean Region, being held in Islamabad from October 9-12.

He said the WHO wished to enhance coordination in helping Pakistan achieve its targets in health sector reforms.

Minister for National Health Services Mrs. Saira Afzal Tarar, senior ministry officials and WHO delegates also attended the meeting.