Pakistan implementing sustainable Land Management Programme to combat desertification: Mushahidullah Khan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): Federal Minister for Climate Change

Senator Mushahidullah Khan is representing Pakistan at Conference of

Parties session 13 to Combat Desertification in China.

He highlighted while addressing to high-level segment of conference that Pakistan is severely affected by land desertification and degradation like many other countries, received a press release here Monday.

About 80 percent area of the country is arid or semi arid and

is prone to land degradation. He further said two third of its human

population depends on these dry lands for their livelihood.

He also said that the country has a fast growing population of

210 millions people.

Most of the rural population survives on the fragile rain fed

lands prone to desertification. Pakistan recognizes the seriousness

problem of land degradation and desertification and has developed

its national action programme to fight the problem.

The government of Pakistan is implementing Sustainable Land

Management Programme to combat desertification in collaboration with

the provincial government.

This programme, he said was jointly funded by Global

Environment Facility, United Nations Development Program and

Government of Pakistan.

The session was started on September 6 and will end on

September 16, 2017. The Convention, the only convention stemming

from a direct recommendation of the Rio Conference’s Agenda 21, was

adopted in Paris, France on June 17,1994 and entered into force in

December 1996.