Pakistan hunts more medals in 5th Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games

ASHGABAT (Turkmenistan), Sept 21 (APP): Pakistan hunts one silver and

one bronze medal to overall medal tally of 17 to make it total 19 after a good show in Pahalawani Style Belt Wrestling event in the ongoing 5th Asian and Martial Arts Games being played here at City Olympic Complex on Thursday.

Winning of the All-Punjab title, Muhammad Adnan, a promising Palawan

(wrestler) before reaching to the final defeated his strong rival Teo Aik Eng Venjamin of Singapore in the semi-finals and Masrur of Tajikistan in the quarter-finals very comfortably on points 7-2 after taking a first round bye.

Adnan could not settle down against Mohebi Arsahk of Iran in the final

and lost very quickly on points 10-0 in a one-sided affair. The Iran wrestler picked Adnan and through him down very quickly on the flooring mat by taking 10 points.

Both Adnan and Mohebi Arsahk presented a good show earlier on in the

very outset of the final and received thundering applauses from the sitting spectators but the Iranian wrestler was too good against Pakistan’s Muhammad Adnan.

In the other fight of the same event Qamar Abbas defeating by Muhammad

Naderi of Iran by 5-0 and lost medal fight. He secured victory against Turkatbek Uulu Argen of Kyrgyzstan in the -70kg weight and Abdul Khaer Sorbon of Tajikistan by 6-2.

Qamar Abbas was beaten by Mangolia’s Sukhbat Boldkhoy on points 7-1 in

another thrilling encounter while in the last fight of the day Zaman Anwar was beaten in the first round of the +90 against Turkmenistan player.

Pakistan have lost another sure gold hope in snooker when most

experienced cueist Muhammad Sajjad faced a shocking exit after tasting unexpected defeat at the hands of his rival from China Yan Bingtao in the semi-final.

Before the semi-final clash all eyes were focused on Muhammad Sajjad, a

very confident man to win the gold medal against his rival but he lost 5-3 to Yan Bingtao of China. Despite losing the match Sajjad won bronze medal for Pakistan.

With this medal, Pakistan so far grabbed two gold, three silver and 14

bronze medals and slipped to 17 position with total 19 medals behind top three positions holders Turkmenistan leading at first position with 140 medals, 57 gold medals, 41 silver and 42 bronze medal, followed by Thailand with total 39 medal including 13 gold, 12 silver and 14 bronze medals and Iran slipped to third position after remaining at second for two earlier days with 49 medals including 13 gold, nine silver and 27 bronze medals.

Earlier, Pakistan Olympic wrestling, kickboxing and E-sports contingents

reached Ashgabat and were received at the Ashgabat newly constructed Airport by school children and officials of the NOC Turkmenistan.