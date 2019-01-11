Pakistan friendly countries showing confidence on Imran Khan: Durrani

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media Affairs Iftikhar Durrani Friday said the friendly countries were showing trust and confidence on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership that was why they are helping the country to cope with economic crisis. Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan had always talked about national interest but not personal one. The Prime Minister was committed to further improve the economy, he stated. He said the court had declared the Prime Minister an honest and righteous person, who was determined to eliminate the menace of corruption from the country. He said Imran Khan and his government was working for the welfare and progress of the country and masses. Iftikhar Durrani said leaders of foreign countries were holding visits to Pakistan, adding that no foreign leader had visited the country during the last Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz regime. “I can understand the pain of PML-N because its leaders were apprehended in corruption charges,” he added.