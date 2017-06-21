ISLAMABAD, June 21 (APP): Chairperson Senate Foreign Affairs
Committee Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, in a meeting with 4-member Sri
Lankan parliamentary delegation led by former President of Sri Lanka
Mahinda Rajapaksa, has said that Pakistan highly values its
bilateral relations with Sri Lanka and desires to further expand the
friendly ties in different spheres.
She said both Sri Lanka and Pakistan are faced with
common challenges and share similarity of views on regional and
global issues, a press release said.
Senator Nuzhat Sadiq , who was accompanied by Senators Karim
Ahmed Khawaja, Momin Khan Afridi, Shibli Faraz and Daud Khan
Achakzai, observed that both the nation have stood by the side of
each other in testing times.
She also underscored the need to further enhance parliamentary
cooperation by accelerating exchange of parliamentary delegations.
Leader of the delegation Rajapaksa appreciated Pakistan’s
cooperation.
He said that Sri Lanka wants to learn from parliamentary
experience of Pakistan as Sri Lanka is also considering various
constitutional reforms.
Additional Secretary Senate, Dr Pervez Abbas briefed the
delegation about working of the senate, its constitutional role,
powers and functions with special reference to the new initiatives
taken to restore majesty of the parliament.
The delegation termed the briefing informative and expressed
the desire to benefit from the knowledge and experience of Pakistan.
Pakistan desires to further expand friendly ties with Sri Lanka
ISLAMABAD, June 21 (APP): Chairperson Senate Foreign Affairs