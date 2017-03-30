Pak day reception held at Istanbul

ISLAMABAD, March 30(APP): Consul General of Pakistan in Istanbul Dr.

Yousaf Junaid hosted Pakistan Day reception in Istanbul on Tuesday evening.

According to a message recieved here, the reception was attended by a

large number of guests including senior Turkish civil and military leadership, leading businessmen, media representatives, Istanbul-based diplomats and Pakistani diaspora living in Istanbul.

The prominent guests were Governor Istanbul Vasip Shaheen, Member of

Trukish Grand National Assembly, Hasan Turan, Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO) Board Chairman, Erdal Bahçivan, and Chairman of Albayrak Group ,Ahmet Albayrak.

Welcoming the guests at the Pakistan Day reception, Consul General Dr.

Yousaf Junaid highlighted the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkey.

He mentioned about the political and economic stability achieved in

Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that can also be gauged from the global surveys, rating agencies reports, increasing Foreign Direct Investment and US$ 56 Billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The Consul General also mentioned about recent Turkish investment of US$ 250 million by Arcelik Group in home appliances sector of Pakistan and 300 MW solar energy project launched by Zorlu Group. He informed that Pakistan Turkey Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks are in the final stage of conclusion.

Governor Vasip Shaheen in his speech referred to the historical ties of

brotherhood between the two countries. He said that they witnessed exceptional hospitality during their recent visit to Pakistan. Governor Shaheen said: “If Pakistan is strong, the entire Muslim world would be strong. Our friendship with Pakistan is centuries old and goes back to our National War of Independence.

The people of Turkey still remember that Pakistanis gave the last money

in their pockets and took out earings and sent it to the Muslims in Turkey. We give importance that Pakistan stands strong in theregion for the entire Muslim world.

As per tradition, Mr. Erdal Bahcivan of Istanbul Chamber of Industry,

Mr. Attila Demir Yerilkaya of Coca Cola and Serdar Sutcuoglu the Honorary Investment Consular of Pakistan, were honoured as three Businessmen of the Year’ who have contributed towards promoting Pakistan-Turkey relations in the domain of trade and investment.