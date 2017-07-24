ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP): Pakistan Monday strongly condemns
suicide attack in Kabul that has resulted in the loss of precious lives of many innocent Afghans and injuries to scores.
“We express our sincere condolence to the bereaved families and pray
for early recovery of those injured”, a press release said.
It said terrorism is a common enemy and the Pakistan
condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.
Pakistan condemns terrorists attack in Kabul
