Pakistan committed to have friendly ties with all regional countries: Nasser

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP):National Security Adviser, Lt. Gen (Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua on Tuesday said Pakistan was committed to have friendly and cooperative relations with all regional countries.

“We want to work with United States and Afghanistan in a cooperative framework. Let’s collectively invest in peace and bring closure to perpetual conflict instead of wining it,” he said this while taking to a media delegation, comprising four members from United States, which called on him here.

Nasser Janjua highlighted, in detail, the different intriguing dimensions of Afghan conflict and said no love stories are born out of use of force. “We all need to invest in peace instead of war,” he added.

In response to a question, he appreciated President Ghani’s offer to Taliban as a positive step forward towards political reconciliation in Afghanistan, adding that “This is what we were insisting for since so long.”

He also sensitized the delegates over regional security environment and stressed that the US and West should play a positive role in maintaining security of region which over a period has become quite fragile.

Nasser Janjua thanked the delegates for coming over all way to relate themselves to ground realities and hoped this endeavour would serve them better to improve their understanding of prevailing environment and important role which Pakistan was already playing.

He, subsequently, gave them a detailed presentation on regional security situation with a particular reference to Pakistan explaining how Pakistan, its people armed forces, law enforcement agencies and Intelligence agencies performed brilliantly and resiliently after 1979 and 9/11.

He highlighted character and role of Pakistan in recent history and sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in ongoing war

against terrorism.

The Adviser reiterated that Pakistan was a morally correct country and had always stood on right side of history and along with world to contribute for peace, stability and prosperity.

The delegates sought National Security Adviser’s opinion on different regional and international security issues.

The questions were asked about Pak-US relations particularly in context of Afghanistan and also response of Pakistan to recent steps by US pressurizing Pakistan to do more and also about future prospects of Pak-US ties.

Questions were also asked about Pakistan’s relations with Afghanistan, China and Russia. The members of delegation thanked NSA and regarded discussion very useful.