Pakistan Bahrain to boost defence cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP): Commander of National Guard, Kingdom

of Bahrain Lt Gen Sheikh Mohamed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa on Wednesday called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat at Joint Staff Headquarters.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest came under discussion, an Inter services Public Relations (ISPR) press release stated.

Both sides reaffirmed the resolve to further enhance the bilateral defence cooperation between the countries.