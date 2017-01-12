Pakistan, Bahrain agree to enhance volume of bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan in
Bahrain Javed Malik Thursday met Board of Directors (BoD) of
Bahrain Chamber of Commerce wherein the two sides agreed to
enhance the volume of bilateral trade.
The ambassador consulted with the BoD on the upcoming
visit of Bahrain trade delegation to Pakistan and
Pakistan-Bahrain Business Conference, said a message received
here.
He said a business delegation from Bahrain would
visit Pakistan in March this year.
Ambassador Javed Malik viewed that a better access of
Pakistani products was possible to Gulf markets.
The envoy also held a detailed meeting with Bahraini
businessmen as well as Pakistani businessmen staying in
Bahrain.
