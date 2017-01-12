Pakistan, Bahrain agree to enhance volume of bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan in

Bahrain Javed Malik Thursday met Board of Directors (BoD) of

Bahrain Chamber of Commerce wherein the two sides agreed to

enhance the volume of bilateral trade.

The ambassador consulted with the BoD on the upcoming

visit of Bahrain trade delegation to Pakistan and

Pakistan-Bahrain Business Conference, said a message received

here.

He said a business delegation from Bahrain would

visit Pakistan in March this year.

Ambassador Javed Malik viewed that a better access of

Pakistani products was possible to Gulf markets.

The envoy also held a detailed meeting with Bahraini

businessmen as well as Pakistani businessmen staying in

Bahrain.