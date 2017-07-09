Pakistan again summons Indian envoy over ceasefire violations along LoC

ISLAMABAD, July 09 (APP): Pakistan again summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner (DHC) here on Sunday to condemn and lodge protest over more civilian casualties along the Line of Control (LoC) due to unprovoked ceasefire violations by India.

The Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr. Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner, Mr. J.P. Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Chirikot and Satwal Sectors on July 8, 2017 which resulted into additional shahadats of another three civilians, (two women in Tetri Note village and one women in Chaffar Village) and injuries to one, said a press release issued here.

The Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.

Categorically rejecting the Indian standard allegations of infiltration across the

LoC, the DG (SA & SAARC) emphasized that Pakistan had consistently maintained that it

was essential that the UNMOGIP should be allowed to play its role as mandated by the

UN Security Council resolutions.

It was India which on the one hand routinely alleged infiltration attempts and

yet paradoxically denied UNMOGIP to perform its duties, he added.

Dr. Mohammad Faisal also stated that the Indian attempts to deflect

international attention from the worsening situation in the IoK due to its repressive

measures, by heating up the LoC, shall fail.

He said that the deliberate targeting of civilians was indeed deplorable and

contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws.