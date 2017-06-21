Pak women cricket team beats West Indies in WWC warm up match

LAHORE, June 21 (APP): Pakistan women cricket team, powered

by magnificent half centuries from Nain AbidI (81) and Bismah

Maroof (75) beat West Indies by five wickets in a warm up match

of the ICC Women World Cup (WWC) at Leicester, England.

Pakistan’s clash with the West Indies went down to the wire,

but player of the match Nain Abidi’s unbeaten knock was the

difference in an easy win for Pakistan, said the information

made available here on Wednesday.

Pakistan chased down West Indies’ target of 246 with two

overs to spare. The Windies made full use of its 50 overs,

reaching a total of 246-7 as Felicia Walters top scored with 59

before she was caught by Nain off the bowling of Sadia

Yousaf (1-44).

Wicketkeeper Merissa Aguilleira also impressed with 43 runs,

while Shanel Daley produced a thrilling cameo for spectators in

Leicester as she bashed 24 off just 12 balls.

Early wickets for the 2013 finalist had Pakistan wobbling

on 63 for three, but when Bismah and Nain came to the crease

the result never looked in doubt as their 141-run partnership

put their side in the driving seat, Kainat Imtiaz (14 not out)

eventually sealing victory in the 48th over.

Meanwhile, Australia ramped up its preparations for the ICC

Women’s World Cup with a comfortable 103 runs victory over

South Africa.

Brief scores, West Indies 246-7 in 50 overs (Felicia Walters

59, Merissa Aguilleira 43, Hayley Matthews 32; Sana Mir 2-46,

Asmavia Iqbal 1-31, Sadia Yousaf 1-44)

Pakistan scored 249-5 in 47.4 overs (Nain Abidi 81 not out, Bismah

Maroof 75, Ayesha Zafar 29; Shamilia Connell 2-39, Stafanie

Taylor 1-29)

Nain Abidi (Pakistan) was declared Player of the match.

Pakistan will take on Australia on Thursday and

South Africa plays West Indies in the final WWC warm-up matches

ahead of the tournament.