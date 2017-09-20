Pak-US joint efforts for pursuing common objective stressed

ISLAMABAD, Sep 20 (APP): Business community here on Wednesday

called upon Pakistan and US for working together in order to root out the

menace of terrorism as well as pursuing the common objectives of

socio-economic development.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, founder chairman Pak-US Business Council and chairman United Business Group Iftikhar Ali Malik said that it was a matter of fact that Pakistan has always given full support to USA on war against terrorism.

He said that top officials of US have on and off several time

acknowledged that Pakistanis have suffered huge losses in

the fight against terrorism.

He said Pakistan was a nuclear-armed state sitting at the

crossroads of a strategic region and disengaging Pakistan at this

time, will not serve the purpose for peace in the world.

He was of the view that the US most of the times helped Pakistan military support but its economic support was remained below expectations

as it suffered billions of dollars losses in all sectors.

He suggested US rather then hurling threats should invest in

Pakistan to strengthen its economy and give Pakistani businessmen to

have full access to its markets while facilitating on trade.

He said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi visit to United

Nations’ General Assembly was very important. He said the Prime

Minister was working very hard and handling the things in effective

manner.