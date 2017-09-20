Pak-US joint efforts for pursuing common objective stressed

ISLAMABAD, Sep 20 (APP): Business community here on Wednesday
called upon Pakistan and US for working together in order to root out the
menace of terrorism as well as pursuing the common objectives of
socio-economic development.
In a statement issued here on Wednesday, founder chairman Pak-US Business Council and chairman United Business Group Iftikhar Ali Malik said that it was a matter of fact that Pakistan has always given full support to USA on war against terrorism.
He said that top officials of US have on and off several time
acknowledged that Pakistanis have suffered huge losses in
the fight against terrorism.
He said Pakistan was a nuclear-armed state sitting at the
crossroads of a strategic region and disengaging Pakistan at this
time, will not serve the purpose for peace in the world.
He was of the view that the US most of the times helped Pakistan military support but its economic support was remained below expectations
as it suffered billions of dollars losses in all sectors.
He suggested US rather then hurling threats should invest in
Pakistan to strengthen its economy and give Pakistani businessmen to
have full access to its markets while facilitating on trade.
He said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi visit to United
Nations’ General Assembly was very important. He said the Prime
Minister was working very hard and handling the things in effective
manner.
