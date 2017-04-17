Pak pacer Hasan suffers groin injury

LAHORE, Apr 17 (APP)- Pakistani medium pacer Hasan Ali suffered a

groin injury whilst fielding during the 1st innings of the 3-day practice match against WICB President XI in Montego Bay, Jamaica on Monday.

On clinical assessment there is strain to one of his adductor

muscles, said a spokesman of Pakistan Cricket Board here on Monday night.

“Hasan will undergo progressive rehabilitation to regain strength

in the groin. Currently we are confident that he will recover in time to

be able to play in the Test series against West Indies,” he said, adding,

“We will continue review his situation as he progresses through

rehabilitation stages and give an update later when we are satisfied

with his successful recovery or progress”.