Pak pacer Hasan suffers groin injury

LAHORE, Apr 17 (APP)- Pakistani medium pacer Hasan Ali suffered a
groin injury whilst fielding during the 1st innings of the 3-day practice match against WICB President XI in Montego Bay, Jamaica on Monday.
On clinical assessment there is strain to one of his adductor
muscles, said a spokesman of Pakistan Cricket Board here on Monday night.
“Hasan will undergo progressive rehabilitation to regain strength
in the groin. Currently we are confident that he will recover in time to
be able to play in the Test series against West Indies,” he said, adding,
“We will continue review his situation as he progresses through
rehabilitation stages and give an update later when we are satisfied
with his successful recovery or progress”.
