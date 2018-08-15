ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP):Pakistan junior football team clinched the 4th Peace International Juvenile Cup played in Shenyang, China.
Pakistan beat South Korea by 4-2 on penalties and won the final. Earlier Pakistan won 2, drew 1 and lost 1 matches in group stages and later qualified for the quarter finals.
Pakistan won the quarter finals on penalties from Hong Kong by 3-2. In the semi final, Pakistan beat China by 4-0 and qualified for the final.
According to coach Munir no support was provided from the authorities and the team managed to participate in the tournament at their own.
Pak jr team clinch Peace Int’l Juvenile Cup
