Pak jr team clinch Peace Int’l Juvenile Cup

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP):Pakistan junior football team clinched the 4th Peace International Juvenile Cup played in Shenyang, China.

Pakistan beat South Korea by 4-2 on penalties and won the final. Earlier Pakistan won 2, drew 1 and lost 1 matches in group stages and later qualified for the quarter finals.

Pakistan won the quarter finals on penalties from Hong Kong by 3-2. In the semi final, Pakistan beat China by 4-0 and qualified for the final.

According to coach Munir no support was provided from the authorities and the team managed to participate in the tournament at their own.