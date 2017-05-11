Pak enters in global top 10 most improved state in Ease of doing business

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Pakistan’s inclusion in the global list of top

10 most-improved counties in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business 201 report is the direct result of country’s successful economic reforms over the past year, Minister of International Trade, Canada Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a letter addressed to the High Commissioner, Tariq Azim Khan.

According to a message received here Thursday from Pakistan High

Commission, Ottawa, the Minister for International Trade said it is appreciable that the contribution of the sizable Pakistani Canadian community in support of bilateral relationship and in enriching Canadian society is significant.

He reiterated his will to strive for further expansion of commercial

ties with Pakistan, which has already reached $ 1.44 billion during the last year. He also noted that Pakistani students are increasingly choosing Canada as an education destination.

It may be mentioned that High Commissioner, Tariq Azim Khan

congratulated him on his appointment as Minister of International Trade and desired that both the sides should strive to further increase the volume of bilateral trade up to its true potential.