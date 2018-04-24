Pak-China relations, a model for inter-state relations: Chinese Vice President

BEIJING, April 24 (APP):Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan Tuesday said Pakistan-China relations were

all-weather and a model for inter-state relations.

Talking to Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif who called on him, the

Chinese Vice President re-affirmed China’s support to Pakistan’s independence

and sovereignty and its counter-terrorism efforts and stated that China will continue

to contribute to Pakistan’s economic development.

He appreciated Pakistan’s active participation in the Shanghai Cooperation

Organization and looked forward to the participation of the President of Pakistan

in the SCO Qingdao Summit to be held in June this year.

Khawaja Asif said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a flagship project of

President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative was making good progress and

several projects have either been completed or are under implementation.

He said the CPEC will not only contribute to economic development of Pakistan

but also have a salutary effect on the development of the region.

The Foreign Minister congratulated the Vice President on his recent election to

the office and expressed his confidence that the Vice President would continue to

play his role in further strengthening the strong and time-tested bilateral relations

between Pakistan and China.

The Foreign Minister and Vice President discussed various bilateral, regional

and global issues and agreed to continue strategic communications between

Pakistan and China on all issues.