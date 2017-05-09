Pak-China Football Tournament from Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP): Pak-China friendship Under18 football tournament would kick off here at the T&T Ground from Wednesday.

Sardar Tariq Mehmood, Chief Executive, Merindian Consulated Limited

would inaugurate the two week long tournament. The inaugural match of the Tournament would be played between Quaid-i-Azam Club and Popo Academy.

General Secretary, Islamabad Football Association, Syed Sharafat Hussain Bukhari said as many as 16 teams from Islamabad were taking part in the tournament including Education, AJK, PTCL, Ravi, Hland, Alfaisal, Islamabad, Rover, Quaid i Azam, Popo, Elite, Mehran, Al Qaim, Bolan, Youngster, Kiran.

The tournament would be played on knockout basis under PFF rules. One match would be played daily. Players who born after January 1, 1999 were eligible to take part in the tournament.

Islamabad Team would be selected in the tournament which would

participate in the China Football Tournament in August this year.