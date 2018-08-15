Pak beat India in Asian junior baseball championship

LAHORE, Aug 15 (APP):Pakistan U12 baseball team gave baseball lesson to arch rival India with a 16-0 thrashing in the Asian U12 baseball championship on Wednesday in Chinese Taipei.

The green shirts put up a dazzling performance in front of a sizable crowd and maintained all time supremacy with collective efforts, said the information made available to APP here by the Pakistan Federation Baseball.

In a one sided affair, Pakistani players kept their opponents under persistent pressure as the top scorer Junaid Shah scored 4 runs.

As India struggled throughout the play, Muhammad Adil Ayub shared 3 runs and Abdul Raziq, Syed Muhib Shah and Aashir Abbas contributed 2 runs apiece to add misery to the worries of their opponents. Muhammad Hamid Qasim added 1 rub from winners.In an earlier match Pakistan beat Hong Kong 4-1.

Meanwhile ,president, PFB, Syed Fakhar Shah has greeted the team on its so far impressive performance in the event. “Our young players have performed to a higher level by notching up two victories in as

many matches which speaks volume of their hard work and commitment,” he said adding “ I wish best of luck to our team in its coming matches.”