Pak Army aviation pilots rescue Russian climber

RAWALPINDI, Jul 31 (APP):In a daring rescue attempt on early Tuesday

morning Pakistan Army aviation pilots rescued a Russian climber

Alexander Gukov, who was struck at 20650 feet high Latok Peak

in Biafo Glacier in northern areas of Pakistan.

The Russian climber has been shifted to the Combined Military

Hospital (CMH) Skardu for necessary medical care, said a statement issued here

by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan Army.

The unprecedented rescue mission was undertaken by Pakistan Army

aviation helicopters under extreme weather conditions, making it first ever

rescue from such a height in Pakistan.

It is worth mentioning that the Russian climber

was struck on Latok Top since 25 July and had exhausted his supplies for the

last three days. As many as seven rescue attempts were made from July 26-30 but

due to snow clouds the climber could not be located/rescued.