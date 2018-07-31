Pak Army aviation pilots rescue Russian climber

RAWALPINDI, Jul 31 (APP):In a daring rescue attempt on early Tuesday
morning Pakistan Army aviation pilots rescued a Russian climber
Alexander Gukov, who was struck at 20650 feet high Latok Peak
in Biafo Glacier in northern areas of Pakistan.
The Russian climber has been shifted to the Combined Military
Hospital (CMH) Skardu for necessary medical care, said a statement issued here
by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan Army.
The unprecedented rescue mission was undertaken by Pakistan Army
aviation helicopters under extreme weather conditions, making it first ever
rescue from such a height in Pakistan.
It is worth mentioning that the Russian climber
was struck on Latok Top since 25 July and had exhausted his supplies for the
last three days. As many as seven rescue attempts were made from July 26-30 but
due to snow clouds the climber could not be located/rescued.