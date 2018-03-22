Painting exhibition by Mansoor Rahi starts at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP):A two-week Solo painting exhibition by Mansoor Rahi started here on Thursday at National Art Gallery (NAG), Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah, artists, students and a large number of people attended the event.

Mansoor Rahi is the leading abstractionist painter of Pakistan and his teaching and influence has led to the emergence of a larger number of prominent artists than any other master artist.

While viewing Rahi’s work one is struck by the prevalent dichotomy. Conventionality as well as non-conformity to cubism coexists within his artworks.

Mansoor Rahi’s fans and art lovers highly appreciated the solo exhibition of paintings in federal capital.

A book titled “Rahi” the cubist legend of Asia Life and Work of Mansoor Rahi was also launched on the occasion.

The very first book on Rahi was written by his son Danish Rahi. It’s very important book for the artists, art lovers and art educationists.

The readers will find all about Rahi’s, his passion towards art, his contribution to art world, life and all important points about making of painting to judgment of paintings.

In Rahi’s work the subject is easily perceived, therefore the intellectual process begins after its recognition, unless his intention is based on a purely visual aesthetic in which case the cerebral is rejected in favor of the physical.

Additionally, Cubism discards traditional perspective in an effort to avoid any imitation of nature and yet Rahi’s Grey Genesis Series is a testament to the pivotal role it commands within this particular body of work. Modeling was done away with for the same reason; still we come across it in Rahi’s drawings.

Cubism portrays the presence of light in a distinctive manner as it seems to be radiating from within the planes. In contrast, the Wild Horse Series shows how Rahi uses the visual imagery of Rayonism to stress the presence of light and thus departs from the cubist convention of creating subdued light.