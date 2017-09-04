PAF starts relief operation in rain-affected areas of Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (APP): On the instructions of Air Chief
Marshal, Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force,
the Base Commanders of 04 PAF Bases (Masroor, Faisal, Malir and
Korangi) located in the city, have started relief operations in
the rain-affected areas, situated near their bases.
According to a statement issued here by PAF media department,
PAF Helicopters are taking part in the relief and rescue operations
being carried out in the areas which have been inundated by the
heavy rains in Karachi. PAF Base, Faisal has dispatched three
trucks of dry ration in Saadi Town which has been badly affected
by the heavy downpour.
Teams from PAF Base, Masroor are carrying out relief
operations in nearby situated various Goths and have so far
distributed ration among three thousand needy families.
