Opposition should give positive suggestions rather than criticizing gov: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, June 5 (APP): Minister for Defence Production

Rana Tanveer Hussain while criticizing Leader of Opposition

Syed Khurshid Shah for making it a habit to deliver a speech

and then walk out of the house, said such practice should be

ended.

He urged the opposition leader and opposition parties to

attend the house and play their effective role by giving

positive proposals for improving the budget.

The government had been accepting the proposals with an

open heart to improve the national document, he added.

The minister said it was not a democratic tradition to deliver

a speech and then walk out of the house, particularly for a person,

who had been raising questions about the budget.

He said last year the government had accommodated about

80 percent of the proposals forwarded by the Senate for incorporation

in the budget document.

He said that the electricity generation witnessed record 19,000

megawatt and loadshedding had reduced. He, however, made it clear that

if the opposition wanted the government to provide electricity to

the thieves, it would not be allowed.

Rana Tanveer said people were witnessing progress and development

being made during the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government

with better transparency and accountability than the regime of

Pakistan Peoples Party.

Referring to Nehal Hashmi’s statemet, he said sometimes political

workers got emotional and give such statements, which should not be

used for politicking. The people were well aware of PPP’s ‘ties’

with the judiciary, particularly during the period of Asif

Ali Zardari, he added.

Taking part in the budget discussion, Justice (R) Iftikhar Cheema

said hefty amount had been allocated for Benazir Income Support Programme

to support the poor.

He said despite international and external problems, the government

had announced 10 per cent raise in salary and pension of the government

empolyees, which though should have been at least 20 per cent.

He appreciated various incentives announced in the budget for

farmers, as the same would help improve their life standard.

Cheema said billions of rupees had been allocated for development

projects. The government had launched many power projects which would

help end load-shedding next year.

He called for taking immediate steps for implementing an interest

free economic system in the country, besides bringing reforms in the judicial system.

Dr Sherzra Mansab Ali Khan appreciated the government and the finance

minister for presenting the 5th consecutive budget, which, she said, was

balanced one based on ground realities.

She said fiscal deficit had been bridged while inflation had

been brought to only 4 per cent.

She said 40 per cent more allocation was made for development projects

this year, which was appreciable.

She suggested a special fund should be allocated for diplomacy

in order to effectively highlight the Kashmir issue at the international fora and expose Indian brutalities in the occupied Kashmir. She also

called for setting up Guru Nanak University at the earliest.

Mian Abdul Manan said it was strange that instead of giving

positive proposals to improve the budget document and make it more people-friendly, the opposition was boycotting the proceedings.

He said like 200 million people of the country, Nehal Hashmi could

express his opinion frrely, however, the PML-N would not tolerate

anything against the judiciary.

Captain (R) Safdar condemned the Umerkot incident which claimed

the life of Irfan Masih, who was not given timely medical treatment

by the doctors at the hospital.

Khalil Jaar, while condemning the Umerkot incident, said the

government should compensate the heirs of Irfan Masih.

He said it was the best budget keeping in view the current

situation and congratulated the government for presenting the fifth

budget.

He said the budget was people-friendly. The measures taken by the

government to overcome energy shortage would help reduce loadshedding,

he added.

He said Pakistan of 2017 was much better than that of 2012.

Tahira Aurangzeb said the opposition wanted to stop Pakistan’s

journey towards prosperity. The economy had improved during last

couple of years as GDP had increased to 5.3%, the 10 years highest,

because of the financial discipline maintained by the government

while the menace of terrorism had also been overcome to a great

extent.

She expressed the hope that loadshedding would be overcome before

next elections. It was the PML-N government which had conducted

population census after the gap of 19 years, she added.

Shakeela Luqman said that Pakistan was facing many issues in 2013,

when the PML-N came into power. However, the government took many

steps and now the country was in better position on all fronts.

She said the gross domestic product (GDP) had improved while

stock exchange was performing very well. Pakistan’s ranking had

improved as per world financial institutions.

She said with the completion of several energy projects, the

country would have sufficient electricity by 2018.

Tariq C Qaiser, said at present there was practically no ministry

for minorities at Centre after its devolution to the provinces. It was

imperative to restore the ministry to protect the rights of minorities,

he urged.

He said a little amount had been earmarked in the budget for

the minorities, which should be increased.

Taking part in the discussion, Asia Naz Tanoli lauded the

Prime Minister, Finance Minister and the government for presenting

5th consecutive budget.

She said the PML-N would again also form government in 2018, because

of purging the country of terrorists and bringing peace in Karachi.

She recounted the reforms brought by the government in various sectors including railways, education, health and energy.

She called for regularization of teachers of federal government

schools.

She criticized the opposition for creating hurdles in progress and

prosperity in the country. The prime minister had presented himself

and his family for accountability, she added.

Arifa Khalida congratulated the government for presneting a

landmark budget. She said that the government had managed to attract huge foreign investment for the first time in the country’s history.

She appreciated the government for allocating Rs 38 billion for

development of water resources as she feared that future wars would be fought for water.

She said the government recognized the sacrifices of the armed

forces for the restoration of peace in the country.

She said allocations were made for youth, health and education sectors,

which would usher in an era of development.

She demanded setting of a cadet college for women in the Capital.

Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on Tuesday at 11:00 am.