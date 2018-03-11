Opponents’ ‘shameful tactics’ can’t weaken PML-N commitment to serve people: Maryam

RAWALPINDI, March 11 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz Sunday said the PML-N leadership was resolved to confront all challenges in political arena and insinuations like the Lahore incident, and continue serving the masses wholeheartedly.

She said opponents were bent upon using ‘shameful tactics’ to weaken the commitment of the PML-N leadership who stood united under the guidance of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing the social media convention here at Fawara Chowk of the busy Raja Bazar, Maryam said the PML-N workers were somehow upset due the Lahore incident, but it could not discourage them from moving forward. She was also hurt over the incident, she added.

Referring to the Islamic history, she said the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) did face difficulties, but he preached Islam with affection for the salvation of entire humanity.

Recounting struggle for democracy, she said political leaders like Nawaz Sharif could not be stopped by ‘sit-ins’, conspiracies and other undemocratic tactics.

She said those, who were afraid of Nawaz Sharif’s popularity, were hatching conspiracies against him. Today’s incident had, however, given a boost to the popularity of the PML-N’s supreme leader as was evident from the huge gathering at the Fawara Chowk.

The opponents were, in fact, cowards and that was why they resorted to such tactics like the Lahore incident, she added.

Maryam said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had promoted the culture of ‘abusive language’ in the country. Was a condemnation message from him enough as he had been inculcating such violent culture into his supporters, she asked.

Maryam said the huge enthusiastic crowd at the social media convention was a step towards a revolution. “The passion of the people of Rawalpindi is matchless,” she said and appreciated the organizers of the convention.

She said the opponents should compete with the PML-N in organizing huge public rallies, meetings, and social media conventions and getting overwhelming majority in elections.

The PML-N leader said the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) could find no proof of any wrongdoing by the Sharif family. Similarly, nothing had emerged against Nawaz Sharif during the six-month trial by the accountability court and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) would not be able to find anything in the extended period of two months, she added.

She said Nawaz Sharif was still made to face courts though he had already been sentenced and disqualified as prime minister.

Terming the PTI chief ‘Ladla’ (blue-eyed), she said Imran Khan had won the National Assembly election from Rawalpindi in 2013, but he did not visit the constituency even to thank his voters.

Maryam said the PML-N’s politics was to serve the people. Record development projects had been completed during the last five years, including motorways, Metro Bus, Orange Train, hospitals, colleges, universities, and power plants, but the ‘Ladla’ remained busy in politics of sit-ins and levelling baseless allegations against the PML-N leadership, she added.

She said Imran Khan was declared innocent though he could not submit his money trail for purchasing his Bani Gala residence and it was also proved that he was the owner of an offshore company. Nawaz Sharif, she added, was disqualified for not taking salary from his son.

Nawaz was being tried for the fifth time, but corruption of not even a single penny was proved against him, she said.

Maryam said the PML-N’s popularity graph was rising with each passing day. During last two weeks, thousands of youngsters from Rawalpindi had joined the PML-N social media network, she added.

She said like the previous ones, today’s social media convention of the PML-N was very successful with huge crowd of workers, while on the contrary chairs at the PTI’s conventions remained empty. It was because the PTI leadership failed to perform according to expectations of the people, she added.

She paid tribute to members of assemblies and senators belonging to the PML-N for standing with Nawaz Sharif.

After his disqualification, he had emerged stronger as evident from the fact that the PML-N was united. None of the party members had cheated the leadership, she added.

The opponents, she said, had made all-out efforts to knock the PML-N down but they failed. The people would once again vote for the party in the next general election, she added.

Maryam urged the people to support Nawaz Sharif’s movement for the sanctity of vote and swift justice.

Referring to the warm welcome accorded to her on arrival at the venue by an over-enthusiastic crowd, she said it was the verdict of the people of Rawalpindi, showing their support for Nawaz Sharif. The PML-N had deep roots among the people, she added.

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, Literary and National Heritage Maryam Aurangzeb, PML-N leaders Capt (R) Muhammad Safdar, Pervaiz Rashid, Malik Ibrar, Hanif Abbasi, Sardar Naseem, Shakeel Awan, Raja Hanif Advocate, an others were also present at the convention.

Tight security arrangements were made for the convention.