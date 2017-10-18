OPF to launch ‘Chinese Language Classes’ in wake of CPEC Project

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP)::Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) is going to take a groundbreaking initiative of launching Chinese language courses in two of its institutions, OPF Boys College H-8/4 and OPF Girls College F-8/2, Islamabad to keep students abreast with fast-paced changing environment on economic front.

The OPF has established a state-of-the-art education system that provides quality education to the children of overseas Pakistanis across the country and this initiative shall serve as OPF’s commitment to introducing radical educational reforms in the system, an OPF press said Wednesday.

The senior management of OFP is cognizant of the fact that ‘One Belt, One Road’ (OBOR) is set to change the economic and political outlay not in our region but across the globe. The ‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’ (CPEC) on one hand shall be a game-changer for economic arena and on the other be a source of lucrative jobs for the youth that is supposed to be the impetus for economic growth.

The in-flow of $50 billion over a course of time, as OPF believes, shall induce a competitive environment for gaining ‘Chinese Edge’ amongst students. Aware of the fact that a command over Chinese Language shall enable the students of OPF to unlock the tremendous potential of the mega project, the OPF shall be commencing the ‘Chinese Language Classes’ soon with the support of Confucius Institute of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Students and parents have applauded this initiative.

It is pertinent to mention that Overseas Pakistanis invest a great deal of trust in OPF institutions and every year the schools and colleges are producing better results.