Operationalization of Naval Air Station Turbat, Balochistan

KARACHI, May 25 (APP): Operationalization Ceremony of Naval Air

Station Turbat was held at PNS Siddiq, at Turbat Balochistan on

Thursday.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Defence was the chief guest

on the occasion, says a press release of Pakistan Navy.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah was also

present on the occasion.

Upon his arrival, the Chief Guest was warmly received by Chief of

the Naval Staff.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Defence, during his

address highlighted that this major Naval facility will boost Pakistan

Navy’s capability for the defence of motherland, enhancing the Naval

power over the Arabian Sea and especially its strategic reach

Westwards.

He said that the dual utilization of Naval Air Station Turbat

will accrue dividends both for the maritime defence and in the

economic sector by yielding best value for money.

Minister for Defence further added that the development of

Naval Air Station Turbat would definitely provide a vital link for air

transportation and as a Base for Naval Operations besides providing

required support to CPEC project. With the realization of

intra-regional connectivity, Balochistan will act as a gateway to

Pakistan.

The Chief Guest also lauded strenuous efforts of Pakistan Navy

for operational pursuits and for contribution towards socio-economic

uplift of the area by providing quality education, healthcare

facilities and employment opportunities for the local populace. He

also assured all out support of Govt of Pakistan to strengthen

Pakistan Navy ‘the Guardian’ of the Sea to discharge onerous

responsibilities in the most befitting and efficient manner.

Earlier in his welcome address, Commander Coast Rear Admiral

Abdul Aleem highlighted strategic and economic importance of Naval Air

Station. He also underlined Pakistan Navy’s efforts in providing

quality education, healthcare and employment to the people of

Balochistan in general and the people of Turbat in particular.

Commander Coast extended his felicitations to all PN officers who

remained associated with this mega project and made untiring efforts

in turning this dream into reality. He also thanked the Ministry of

Defence for providing all out support towards completion of this state

of the art Air Station.

The operationalization of newly developed Naval Air Station

Turbat will provide Pakistan Navy with the much needed depth,

flexibility and reach to counter emerging challenges of deterring

terrorism at sea, curbing piracy and carrying out maritime security

operations. The new runway has been constructed as per modern standard

and it will also have the capability to handle heavier aircraft, not

only for Pakistan Navy but also of Sister Services and Civil Airlines.

The very fact that his runway is planned to be used by private sector

as well, will surely boost economic activities in the region. The

development of Naval Air Station at Western periphery of Pakistan is

one amongst many steps undertaken by PN for socio-economic uplift of

the country.

During the ceremony, Pakistan Navy P3C Aircraft, Z9EC and Sea King

helicopters participated in an impressive fly past. The ceremony was

attended by a large number of PN, military and local civil

dignitaries.