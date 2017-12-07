Only ballot to decide nation’s destiny: President

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday said each person in the society must realize that the nation’s destiny would be decided through ballot only.

Addressing a ceremony held to mark National Voters’ Day here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President said young generation should be raised on the fact that sanctity of vote should be protected.

The President on the occasion launched the mobile phone application ‘Click ECP’, which would provide detailed information to the voter about his vote.

The President said articles related to vote’s sanctity should be included in the academic syllabus to create awareness in masses right from the beginning.

He said the country’s electoral system had entered into a modern era with introduction of technology including electronic voting and biometric machines to ensure transparency and improvement in system.

He mentioned that with launch of mobile phone application by Election Commission, every voter would be able to get information about his vote.

However, he stressed that in implementation of information technology, under-educated segment of society should not be ignored.

The President said different sections of society mainly political parties, civil society and mosques should be included in creating awareness about importance of vote.

President Mamnoon said marking the National Voters’ Day annually was significant in creating awareness about the importance of vote as a national obligation.

He said improvement in electoral system was a continuous process in which parliament, political parties, think-tanks and other social organisations play a role.

He said to achieve this objective, relevant departments including Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had taken important steps.

The President said nation had expectations that technical hurdles in electoral process would be removed before the next general election.

Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Muhamamd Raza said ECP at present was busy in ensuring free, fair and transparent next general election.

He said annual review of electoral process was under way and mentioned several steps taken by ECP including pilot testing of electronic and biometric machines, result management and transmission system, mobile phone application ‘Click ECP’, SMS service 8300, computerized electoral rolls linked with NADRA and printing of ballot paper with water mark.

Secretary Election Commission Babar Yaqub Fateh Muhammad said error-free electoral rolls were a must for ensuring transparent elections.

He said all districts would be connected with computerized voters’ list by the year’s end.

The event was attended by Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, parliamentarians and members of Election Commission of Pakistan.