UNITED NATIONS, Jun 18 (APP):More than 2 billion people across the world still have no access to safe drinking water, according to a United Nations progress report released on Tuesday.

Significant gains have been achieved since the turn of the century, with 1.8 billion people getting access to basic drinking water services reachable by foot within 30 minutes since the year 2000, the report from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) said.