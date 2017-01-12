Oman State Council, Pakistan Senate for formulating Parliamentary Friendship Group

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP): State Council of Oman and Senate of

Pakistan Thursday decided to formulate a Parliamentary Friendship Group

and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two Houses

to enhance the Inter Parliamentary linkages and explore the avenues

for economic cooperation between the two countries.

This was agreed in a high level meeting of the President of

State Council of Oman Dr. Yahya Mahfoodh Salim Al-Manthri and

Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani here at Parliament House, a press release issued here said.

Dr. Yahya Mahfoodh Salim Al-Manthri is on the visit of

Pakistan on the invitation of Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani.

The meeting was attended by the Leader of the House in the

Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq, Federal Minister for Ports and

Shipping Mir Hasil Khan Bazenjo, Senator Taj Haider, Senator Dr.

Jehanzeb Jamaldini, Senator Baz Muhammad Khan, Senator Saifullah

Magsi and Senator Ghous Muhammad Niazi, Secretary Senate Amjed

Pervez Malik and other senior officer of Secretariat.

Mian Raza Rabbani said the relations between the two countries were deep-rooted, culturally historically and religiously and we were looking forward for further enhancing the linkages by promoting parliamentary diplomacy to further enhance the economic and social ties.

He said there was a huge potential for cooperation in

different sectors for mutual benefits of both the countries.

He said there was a need to revive the old committee

formulated for enhancing the economic cooperation between the two

countries.

Rabbani said Pakistan and Oman were interacting

with each other on the platform of Asian Parliamentary Assembly and

expressed the hope for more coordinated efforts strengthen this

forum.

The President State Council of Oman said the parliamentary friendship committee should be constituted immediately as the parliament was most appropriate platform for exploring the avenues to enhance the economic cooperation.

The heads of the parliamentary committees from Senate and State Council of Oman could decide the future line of action for the cooperation not only to promote the parliamentary linkages but to enhance the economic ties.

The both sides agreed to sign a MoU to further cement the

relations through exchange of Parliamentary delegations, sharing

information and benefitting from the experiences of each other.

Senate secretariat would soon provide the names of the member

of the Senate for formulation Parliamentary Friendship Group which

may be reciprocated by the Oman State of Council.

The President State Council of Oman invited Chairman Senate

and a delegation of the house to visit Oman to further discuss the

agenda in this regard.

Leader of House in the Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq said

it was very encouraging to see that both the countries feel the

need for enhancing the existing good relations and were interested to

benefit through mutual exchange of experiences in different sectors.

He said members of the Senate fully endorse the idea

of establishing a friendship group between the parliaments and

inking a formal MoU in this regard.

Earlier the Leader of the Opposition in Senate Atizaz Ahsan

while addressing a reception in honor of the visiting dignitaries

said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would open the

doors of economic prosperity not only for Pakistan but also for the

whole region.

He said Oman and Pakistan had historic ties and the area

that was going to become economic hub for the region has been given

to Pakistan by the Oman.

He said all political parties agreed on the CPEC and

there was no difference on the wisdom of the project and Oman should

benefit from its huge economic potential.