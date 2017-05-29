NTI starts teachers training for informal education promotion: Razina Alam Khan

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP): Chairperson National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), Senator Razina Alam Khan said that National Training Institute (NTI) has functional and conducted 5-day training workshop of master trainers who were linked with informal education.

Speaking at 46th meeting of NCHD members here on Monday, she said the main purpose of establishment of NTI was to promote informal education and enhance the capability of teachers.

The members of the commission Sono Khanghrani, Roshan Khursheed Bharocha, Saba Gul Khattak, Dr Mubasher Bhatti, Imran Ahmed Additional Secretary from Education Ministry and Director General of NCHD Tashfeen Khan were attended the meeting.

The main purpose of this workshop was to provide the modern and multigrade teaching training techniques and it would be given to those who had a good capability of NCHD.

Razina Alam said that 50.70 million children across the country were un-educated while 20.26 million children were out of schools which was a big challenge for us, and it was our responsibility to educate them.

She said that this trained group of teachers would educate the the people in different parts of the country.

Besides that the NTI would also produce the booklet, manual and training modoules etc.

She said there were so many formal and informal educational institutions but formal institution were failure to achieve their target due to the lack of teachers in schools, adding that there was no concept of group education in the formal education institutions.

The provision of best training to all NCHD teachers was responsibility of the NTI, to meet the international challenges, she added.

NTI will also provide the training to teachers of other institution if they are willing.

Government took many steps for the promotion of education across the country, as the enrollment percentage increase from 72% to 77%.

She said that according to the report of United Nations over three million children enrolled in the schools last year and 63% Pakistanis were satisfied with their standard of life.

Razina said that recently Federal Minister for Education and Japan International Corporation Association (JICA) had prepared the syllabus for the class 5th children.

NTI would also prepared the books according to that syllabus.

The members of commission also appreciated the steps of NCHD for the promotion of information education for adults.

They also hailed the campaign of enrollment and establishment of NTI. NCHD will also provide the technical training to the students which will be help for their employment.

Commission urged on the monitoring system, and stressed to constitute a committee who review the problems of employees and upgrade their pay scales.