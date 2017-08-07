No one can diminish people’s love for Nawaz: Saad

GUJRANWALA, Aug 7 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja

Saad Rafique Monday said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif lived in the hearts

of people and no one could diminish that love for him.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the Pakistan

Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) did not challenge anyone or want to

bring anybody under pressure. However, the law allowed one to

speak against “injustice”, he added.

He claimed that the PML-N voters had not accepted the

disqualification of Nawaz Sharif, who, despite reservations,

appeared before the joint investigation team along with his

family for upholding the prestige of national instutitions.

“We are going to file a review petition against the

disqualifiction of Nawaz Sharif,” he added.

He said the announcement of Nawaz Sharif to go Lahore

from Islamabad via GT Road on August 9 had caused ripples

among the opponents.

The minister said since the day one conspiracies were being

hatched against the PML-N government. After a long political

wrangling, both the PML-N and the Pakistan Peoples Party

signed a charter of democracy, which now had been sabotaged.

Imran Khan and his companions were doing politics of

hatred, he added.

The minister said now all the powerful and influentials

should be passed through the seive of ‘Ameen and Sadiq’.

He said that a warm welcome would be accorded to Nawaz

Sharif in every city on his way to Lahore from Islamabad.

He would address party workers at various places.

Former minister Ghulam Dastgir, provincial ministers

Usman Ibrahim, Manshaullah Butt and Rana Mashhood, members

of national and provincial assemblies, and local party leaders

were also present on the occasion.