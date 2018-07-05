No one can bring improvement in hockey: PHF

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (APP):Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Thursday said no one can bring improvement in the game unless we groom and educate our youth from grass-root level.

Talking to APP, PHF Secretary Shahbaz Ahmed Sr said every time we have to plea for grants from the government for participation in national and international championships.

“There should be a proper budget set for PHF so that it can manage its affairs all by itself,” he said.

He said at least there should be 4 to 5 hockey centers in the country and the federation must have its own catering service as to ensure that players are being provided with proper diet.

“The youth must be spotted and picked up from grass-root level. They must be then trained in these centers and given proper education as illiterate cannot survive in international sports,” he said.

He questioned that just give me one name from footballers and National Basketball Association (NBA) who haven’t been to school.

Speaking about the dismal performance of green-shirts in Champions Trophy and series against Canada, he said how 13th ranked Pakistan could have beaten top teams in Champions Trophy.

“Pakistan is ranked 13th in International Hockey Federation (FIH) rankings while Australia, Argentina, Belgium, Netherlands and India are in top six,” he said and added how can anyone expect good results from Pakistan.

He said Pakistan beat Argentina (Ranked No 2) which was an achievement for the team but no one saw that.

“On the other hand Pakistan development squad that lost the series to Canada was Pakistan junior team playing against Canadian senior team. The Pak-Canada series was all sponsored by our Canadian counterpart and had nothing to do with FIH rankings. Our junior team went to Canada for international exposure then why so much criticism,” he questioned.

He said jobs must also be provided to players so that they can earn a livelihood. “At our time players had permanent jobs in several departments,” he said.