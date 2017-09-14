No military solution in Afghanistan: UN chief

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 14 (APP): With the United States deploying

additional troops to Afghanistan to carry out President Donald Trump’s new war strategy, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said that there can be no military solution to the conflict in that country and that it should work for creating a political solution.

“I believe it is important in Afghanistan to invest in the conditions to

create a political solution. I believe that is possible,” Guterres told reporters at the UN headquarters in New York.

He was responding to a question about President Trump’s move to send an

additional 4,000 troops to Afghanistan and whether that would help resolve the Afghan crisis.

“I don’t think there is a military solution to the crisis in

Afghanistan, as I don’t think there is a military solution for practically any crisis in the world,” he said.

Guterres said he believes that investing in creating such a condition

means the engagement in dialogue with the relevant parties.

“Even when the US have announced their surge, they were also saying that they believe a political solution is necessary,” he said.

“So, it is clear for me that, independently of short-term measures that might be taken, the political solution is the long-term road that we need all to move on,” Guterres said.