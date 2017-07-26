No corroborative evidence in JIT report in regard to petitioners allegations: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD July 26 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday

said the JIT report had failed to find any corroborative

evidence in regard to the allegations of money laundering, tax

evasion and corruption levelled by the petitioners against the

Prime Minister.

By presenting himself and his family members for

accountability the Prime Minister had established an historic precedent,

notwithstanding the fact that he enjoyed constitutional immunity

and his sons, being non-resident Pakistanis doing business in

foreign countries, were also not under any legal obligation to

participate in a probe regarding their private business, she said

speaking in a current affairs programme of a private TV channel.

Answering a question she said the Prime Minister offered

himself for accountability to uphold the sanctity of law and the

constitution and now in future nobody would be able to escape

accountability. The controversy surrounding the Joint

Investigation Team (JIT) had been amply established by its own

report, she added.

The PML-N, she said, had reservations about the JIT right

from the beginning and those were also brought into the notice of

the Supreme Court and which were still intact.

Marriyum said that the contents of the report were not

an indictment against the Prime Minister as the entire report

talked in terms of probabilities rather than definite conclusions

or solid proofs. She said that the case still had to be decided

by the honourable judges, therefore it would be wrong to draw any

inferences from the JIT report.

The minister said that the JIT in spite of its best efforts

could not find even a single instance of corruption, or

kickbacks pertaining to the three tenures of Nawaz Sharif as

Prime Minister, two terms as Chief Minister of Punjab and one

stint as Finance Minister of the province.

She categorically said that the Prime Minister was not

linked to the Panama Papers case in any way and the JIT report had also

failed to find any concrete evidence to that effect.

To a question by the anchor as to whether she would like to

give credit to Imran Khan for triggering a process of

accountability in the country, the minister said how could any

credit be given to a person who himself was trying to

avoid accountability, had failed to provide money trail, was

showing utmost reluctance to account for foreign funding and

was challenging the jurisdiction of the ECP in that regard, besides

being an absconder from three courts.

The minister observed that the PTI had failed to make

any contribution in the parliament and the much hyped electoral

reforms and the only thing that it did was the setting up of a

circus in the country. She said that according to all the surveys

including Gallup, the PML-N was the largest and the

most popular party of the country.

The minister said that the Panama Papers case would be

decided in accordance with the law and the constitution.

To a query by the anchor as to what would be the line of

action of the PML-N in case the Prime Minister was disqualified

by the court, the minister said that it was not appropriate to make

assumptions in that regard and it should better be left to

the honourable judges.

However, she remarked that the PML-N was not considering

or thinking about alternatives as it was confident that the

Prime Minister would emerge unscathed from the Panama Papers

case.

The minister said that protecting and upholding the

constitution was the duty of every Pakistani and the Prime Minister,

who had been mandated by the people, had greater responsibility in that

regard which he would fulfill at any cost.

Repudiating the suggestion by the interviewer that there was

a contradiction in the statement that the Prime Minister made in

the National Assembly and what he said later, the minister said that

the Prime Minister had made everything clear in the assembly

speech, saying that if required all the documents would be presented to

nullify the allegations and that was what had been done during

the trial in the Supreme Court and the probe by the JIT, where all

the available documents had been submitted.

To a question as to why the Prime Minister and his family

appeared before the JIT, if they had reservations about it,

Marriyum remarked that it was done in deference to the law. She

said that the other reason was that the opposition was using the

Panama Papers case as crutches to achieve their political objectives

and the government did not want to give them another opportunity to

denigrate it by staying away from the investigations.

The minister said that the Prime Minister had

shown remarkable poise and sangfroid in the face of the media

trial and had also not said anything against judiciary or any

other state institution.

She said that the government and all

the state institutions were on the same page in regard to

dealing with challenges confronting the country and that kind of

harmony and unity of thought never existed before.

The minister said that the systems were going through

the evolutionary process and so were the state institutions, but

if the people started hurling unfounded accusations at them

and ridiculing them then the country would not go forward.

To a query about the interior minister and the speculations

in the media, the minister remarked that the media had blown the

issue out of proportions, saying that Chaudhry Nisar was a very

senior and dedicated leader of the party and a close companion of

the Prime Minister.

She said that in the party meetings the members including

the interior minister expressed their views on the issues at

hand and it was astonishing as to as why only the views of

interior minister had been made the subject of a controversy.

She said that the interior minister had done a wonderful job

in dealing with corruption and his overall responsibilities.