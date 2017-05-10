NIT to help enhance literacy rate, achieve Vision 2025 targets: Razina Alam

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP): Chairperson National Commission for

Human Development (NCHD) former Senator Razina Alam Khan Wednesday said

the National Training Institute (NTI) is one of the major

initiatives taken by the government to improve and enhance the

literacy situation and to achieve the targets of Vision 2025 and

SGD4 within the stipulated time period.

She was addressing the participants of the Training of

Trainers Workshop for Community Feeder Schools here.

“We are aimed to reduce the number of out of school children as well by

increasing the number of non-formal schools and launching massive campaign against illiteracy.

This training institute is the first of its kind and will cater for the

training needs of literacy personnel at all levels including all the major components of multi grade teaching techniques in non-formal education system”, she said.

“The NTI will also work for material development and research

and development component related to adult literacy and non-formal

education programme”, she said.

Addressing the participants of the workshop, who had come from

all four provinces, AJK, GB and FATA, she said there was a need

to create expertise and awareness on the significance of multi grade

teaching for out of school children and dropouts.

In developing countries like Pakistan, this technique is very useful and

cost effective as it can address the issues of scarcity of teachers/ facilitators in the schools, she added.

On the other hand by introducing Accelerated Learning

Programmes in non-formal schools will support the learners to

acquire the learning land marks in minimum time period, she said.

“It becomes difficult for overage children, who have missed

out their early years of schooling to adjust in the conventional

classroom environment. Accelerated Learning Programme provides them

a convenient second opportunity to catch up with the time lost”, she

remarked.

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in

collaboration with JICA has launched curriculum for Accelerated

Learning Programmes and NCHD Material Development Team at NTI are

busy in revising and redesigning primers according to the needs of

Accelerated Learning Program (ALP), she said.

This programme offers complete primary education equivalent to

5th grade to out of school children in short period of 32 months.

This programme is for the children who have missed their school

going age due to poor socio-economic factors, poverty, poor results,

physical or mental challenges, she added.

Learning through accelerated courses is the only way today to

cater for 22.6 million out of school children and 57 million

illiterates; which is a challenging factor for all the stakeholders

involved in education and policy makers, she observed.

The accelerated learning modules and condensed syllabus would provide

OOSC a second chance/ opportunity to take part in educational activities, she viewed.

She said as per Annual Status of Education Report (ASER)

report it is encouraging to note the decrease in Out of School

Children from 24 million to 22.6 million and adjusted net enrollment

rate from 72% to 77% during the last three years along with increase

of students in the public sector schools, she added.

Total gross enrollment of all sectors and levels of education increased

from 44.4 million to 47.5 million, she added.

She said collective efforts and hard work would pave the way

to achieve the targets and could help make Pakistan 100% literate.