Nisar, UK’s Home Secretary meet to discuss ties

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan held a meeting with United Kingdom Home Secretary Amber Rudd here Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister’s Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Prime Minister’s Advisor on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan and Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, an Interior Ministry source said.