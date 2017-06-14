Nisar, DG ANF discuss PIA airplane narcotics case

ISLAMABAD, June 14 (APP): Minister for Interior and Narcotics

Control Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Wednesday held a telephonic

conversation with Director General Anti Narcotics Force Major

General Musarat Nawaz Malik and discussed the case of presence of

narcotics in an airplane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

DG ANF apprised the minister about the progress made in the

investigation in the narcotics case.

The minister was briefed that important success had been

achieved in the PIA airplane narcotics case and due to that some

arrests had been made.

More progress was expected in the case in the coming days,

Chaudhry Nisar was told.

The minister said the attempt to smuggle narcotics through the

national airlines was a grave crime and a bid to damage the

country’s honour and reputation.

He said the people involved in the incident did not deserve

any leniency.

The minister directed the DG ANF to conclude the

investigations into the matter as early as possible.

Chaudhry Nisar appreciated the professional role of ANF during

investigation of the case.