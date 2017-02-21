Nisar announces medal for martyred Quetta BDS official

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP): Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Tuesday announced a medal for Quetta Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) official Abdul Razzak, who embraced martyrdom while defusing a bomb few days back.

The minister also announced financial compensation for family of the

martyred official, a press release said.

Acknowleding professionalism and courage of the martyred, Cahaudhry Nisar said such officials were the source of pride for all police personnel and a role model for them.

He said no medal or financial assistance could be the substitute for any one’s life but the country was bound to acknowledge sacrifices rendered by its valiant personnel.