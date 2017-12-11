Nicolae Goia visits UMT

LAHORE, Dec 11 (APP):The ambassador of Romania, Nicolae Goia,
on Monday visited the University of Management and Technology (UMT).
During the visit, Romania’s contribution to Pakistan’s
educational sector came under discussion.
Addressing a gathering of the UMT top management, Mr Nicolae
said that Romania and Pakistan established diplomatic relations
in 1964, and since then the bonds have gone a long way for
bringing closer both the nations.
He said Romania supported Pakistan in its membership of
the Security Council and it would continue standing with
Pakistan through thick and thin.
“Romania is the fastest growing economy in Europe and
there is a great potential for improving bilateral trade
between the two countries”.
He said Pakistan is a wonderful country and Pakistanis
are extremely intelligent people. The ambassador said, “Pakistan
is playing role in causing peace and stability in the region
and without it’s support terrorism could not be defeated at all.”
He said currently 200 Pakistani students were pursuing their
studies in Romania and were being trained as engineers, doctors, IT experts, and businessmen.
Nicolae said Romania is keen in investing in Pakistan’s higher education system, which was the only way to wipe out extremism and speeding up real development.
Nicolae Goia said he was delighted to visit the UMT, which is
one of the best universities in Pakistan.
He said that he would like to connect Pakistani universities
with their Romanian counterparts for exchange of research and
mutual collaboration.
Nicolae further stated that there were 50,000 Muslims living
in Romania who were fully integrated into the Romanian society
and were enjoying full citizen rights.
Speaking on the occasion, Rector UMT Dr Muhammad Aslam
appreciated the ambassador for putting his efforts in
strengthening bilateral relations between Romania and
Pakistan.
He said Romania is a country that shares many things in
common with Pakistan especially its cultural heritage is quite
rich.
