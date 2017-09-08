New York regulator fines Habib Bank $225 mln for compliance failure

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (APP): New York’s banking regulator ordered

Habib Bank Ltd. to pay $225 million and surrender its license to

operate in the state, with Bloomberg News saying that the

move had effectively removed Pakistan’s largest bank from the

U.S. financial system.

Managers in Habib’s branch office in Manhattan failed for more

than a decade to shore up weak anti-money-laundering controls

and sanctions compliance, New York’s Department of Financial

Services said in orders issued on Thursday. The bank put through

thousands of poorly screened transactions, the DFS said.

The DFS would not tolerate inadequate risk and compliance

functions that may open the door to the financing of terrorist

activities, posing a grave threat to the people of the state

and the financial system as a whole, said DFS Superintendent

Maria Vullo.

“The bank has repeatedly been given more

than sufficient opportunity to correct its glaring deficiencies, yet

it has failed to do so.”

Habib Bank repeatedly violated the terms of a 2006 agreement in

which it promised to improve its internal controls, resulting in

a 2015 order that called for the bank to hire an independent

consultant to review its dollar-clearing activities, the regulator

said.

In a follow-up examination by DFS in 2016,

Habib received the lowest rating. The agreement calls for

Habib Bank’s outside monitor to review its

dollar-clearing transactions back to 2013, as part of an

orderly wind-down of Habib’s New York branch. The bank announced

on Aug. 28 it was closing the branch.

Habib Bank “believes that the opportunity to resolve

this matter consensually at this time is in the best interests

of its investors, shareholders and customers,” Matthew

Biben, a lawyer for the bank, said in a written statement.

Habib’s shares snapped seven-days of losses and rose by the

5 percent limit, the most in more than two months.

Habib Bank, headquartered in Karachi, has $24 billion in

total assets, according to DFS. The New York branch has been licensed

by DFS since 1978.

The statement said DFS had initially proposed a civil penalty

of $630 million, which Habib described as “outrageous.”

The statement noted that Habib had voluntarily decided to close

its business in New York and that there would be “no material

impact” on its business outside the U.S.