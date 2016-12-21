New York City stepping up anti-discrimination efforts

NEW YORK, Dec 21 (APP): New York City is boosting it’s efforts to combat discrimination and harassment following a 30 percent rise in hate crimes this year in America’s most populous city.

The campaign, which began on Tuesday, features ads that are set-up in

subway stations and published in newspapers and social media, urging people to avoid intolerance.

People can also call a hotline to report any such offences and a team

will be created to monitor and help victims of hate crime.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said his city “will not stand for discrimination or harassment of any kind.”

“NYC has been and always will be a welcoming city for all, regardless of

who you are or what you believe and we intend to keep it that way,” the mayor said in a statement.

Hate crimes have spiked after the elections of President-elect Donald

Trump, mainly against Muslims, Jews, blacks, Hispanics and Asians, according to New York City police.

“Following the election, vulnerable communities continue to reach out to

the City to report incidents of discrimination and bias,” De Blasio added.

The mayor, who will seek re-election in 2017, has vowed to protect

undocumented immigrants from being deported under Trump’s incoming administration.

Trump made a threat to ban all Muslims from immigrating to the US and

deport millions of undocumented Hispanic migrants a centerpiece of his presidential campaign.