Nepotism, corruption uprooted from Punjab, says Shehbaz

LAHORE, April 11 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif on Tuesday said young generation was the guarantee to bright

future of Pakistan and provision of resources to impart modern education

to the youth was profitable investment and for this purpose, all out resources would be ensured at every cost.

“The Punjab government is sending male and female students to China to

learn Chinese language and provision of resources for these students is

not expenditure but investment for the bright future of the copuntry because the future of the country is connected to these students,” he added.

He expressed these views while talking to third batch of students

leaving for China to learn Chinese language. The delegation of 39 students will leave for China on April 13 from Lahore.

The Chief Minister gave laptops to the students. Chinese Consul General

Long Dung also distributed laptops.

He congratulated the students selected to leave for China to learn

Chinese language and said their selection had been made purely on merit because merit was hallmark of the Punjab government.

He said friendship of Pakistan and China was exemplary and relationships

between both countries were distinguished and endless as compared to other countries of the world. He said China was making investment in economic, trade and other sectors of Pakistan which was unparalleled in the world. He said investment of China in Pakistan was bigger than its investment in any other country and under CPEC, it was

investing over $51 billion and out of this amount, $36 billion were meant for energy projects.

He said the government was proceeding energy projects at fast pace but

the people who did not want development and progress in Pakistan were finding baseless faults in the projects of producing electricity from coal. He said supercritical boilers were being installed in coal-based power

project which were as per international standard and all environment standards for this project would be observed.

While on the other hand, he said, US President Donald Trump had said the

fossil energy would be promoted and they were also going towards energy production from coal and in the same way, thousands of megawatt electricity was produced in India from coal. He said, “We have excellent resources in Thar coal and should benefit from them instead of closing them down, but

we have to keep in mind environmental challenges and in the coal power plant, this matter has been ensured.”

He said proficiency of Chinese language was necessary to get benefits

from CPEC projects and in view of this purpose, the Punjab government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had made programme to send youth to China for learning Chinese language. Under this programme, currently as many as 190 male and female students were learning Chinese language in Beijing and this programme would result in achieving a number of benefits, he added.

He said the students returning back after learning Chinese language

would play a role of bridge between Islamabad and Beijing and would promote investment between Pakistan and China and further enhance CPEC investment through their skills.

Addressing the youth, Shehbaz Sharif said idols of Sifarish, nepotism

and corruption had been broken in Punjab. The Punjab government, he said, was implementing merit policy and there was no room for corruption in the province. “Those who do not want progress of Pakistan are criticizing unjustifiably,” he added.

He urged the students to raise the image of country through their

character as they were selected only on merit basis. He said the youth securing good marks in the course of Chinese language would be provided jobs and all arrangements had been finalized in this regard. He said the delegation going to China also included students of Gilgit Baltistan and

Baluchistan and they had also invited the children of Khyber PakhtunKhwa and Sindh but perhaps they had not come but this delegation was reflective of Pakistan.

He said, the Punjab government was sending a total of 500 students to

China for learning Chinese language and expressed the hope that time would also come when this number would be increased to 5000.

Shehbaz Sharif said investment of an overall Rs 2.28 billion was being

made on the students visiting China and these resources had been provided by Punjab government while an investment of Rs. 4,5 million was being made on one child.

He directed concerned authorities to include female students in next

batch sent to china for learning Chinese language on the pattern they were included in the first two batches.

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raza Ali Gillani also spoke on

the occasion.