Negotiations underway with China for setting up Sports University: Pirzada

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP):Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Riaz Hussain Pirzada Thursday said negotiations were underway with China for setting up a Sports University in Pakistan.

Talking to media after witnessing semi-final matches of the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) International Women Squash Championship here, he said the University would help promote sports activities in the country.

He said Executive Committee of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) had already accorded approval for the first Sports University in Pakistan.

He said preparations were in full swing for the Quaid-i-Azam games scheduled to be held from December 25 to 29. Youngsters from across the country would get an opportunity to showcase their skills in different disciplines of the games event. The games will also help find out talent to represent the country at international level.

He highlighted role of media in promoting sports activities at different level in Pakistan.

The minister said the performance of Pakistan Sports Board had improved significantly and it was playing its role in promotion of different games at national and international level.

Answering a question, Pirzada said Cricket Coach Mickey Arthur worked hard and Pakistan team produced required results under him.

He said the prize money had been increased for the players won medals in international competitions for Pakistan.

To another question, the minister said he was unable to understand as why India was not ready to take part in bilateral competitions with Pakistan.

He said although India had a very strong batting lineup, but it could not face Pakistan’s formidable bowling attack.