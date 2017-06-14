Nawaz Sharif is architect of modern, vibrant, progressive Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, June 14 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister,
Dr Asif Kirmani on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif
is architect of modern, vibrant and progressive Pakistan according
to the Quaid-i-Azam’s vision.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has proved the vision of
Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for development and
prosperity of the country, he said while addressing as chief
guest at an Iftar-dinner hosted by MLA of Azad Kashmir, Sajjada Nasheen
Dargah Basahan Sharif, Azad Kashmir Pir Ali Raza Bukhari here.
Special Assistant to PM, while criticizing Chairman Pakistan
Tehreek- e Insaf Imran Khan said that he was working
against the country.
He added that due to the demonstration and sit-in by PTI,
Chinese President’s visits was postponed, which halted the progress of
China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
He said that PTI hatched conspiracy against the democratic
institutions and blamed the judiciary and judges.
Criticizing PTI chief Imran Khan, he said that, how he could
stay in governor house Nathia Gali, when he held no public office in
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would appear before
the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Thursday, which showed his respect for the institutions.
He said that in the three decade political career Prime Minister
Nawaz Sharif completed the huge development projects in
infrastructure, health, education and industrial sector.
Dr Asif Kirmani said the PM initiated the mega motorway
expressways, schools, hospitals and infrastructure projects.
He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had responded to the
nuclear test of India in 1998, which was a daring decision, inspite of all international pressure.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has initiated the Joint China
Pakistan projects on J-F thunder fighter plane for strengthening the
country’s defence.
He said that recently Pakistan Muslim League (PML) Nawaz regime
also maintained peace in Karachi and Balochistan because of their
prudent policies.
Today Pakistan achieved the economic stability and growth,
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) for the first time in country’s
history crossed the limit of 50,000 points, he said.
China Pakistan Economic Corridor was also initiated by Prime
Minister, which is considered a game changer for the country.
He said that load shedding would be ended in 2018 because of
sound policies of the government, many new projects of electricity
generation have already started.
He said that PML-N would achieve landslide victory in general
election 2018.
While addressing the gathering, MLA, Sajjada Nasheen Dargah
Basahan Sharif, Azad Kashmir Pir Ali Raza Bukhari urged for unity
and harmony, for stability and prosperity of the country.
