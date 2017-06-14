Nawaz Sharif is architect of modern, vibrant, progressive Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, June 14 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister,

Dr Asif Kirmani on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

is architect of modern, vibrant and progressive Pakistan according

to the Quaid-i-Azam’s vision.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has proved the vision of

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for development and

prosperity of the country, he said while addressing as chief

guest at an Iftar-dinner hosted by MLA of Azad Kashmir, Sajjada Nasheen

Dargah Basahan Sharif, Azad Kashmir Pir Ali Raza Bukhari here.

Special Assistant to PM, while criticizing Chairman Pakistan

Tehreek- e Insaf Imran Khan said that he was working

against the country.

He added that due to the demonstration and sit-in by PTI,

Chinese President’s visits was postponed, which halted the progress of

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said that PTI hatched conspiracy against the democratic

institutions and blamed the judiciary and judges.

Criticizing PTI chief Imran Khan, he said that, how he could

stay in governor house Nathia Gali, when he held no public office in

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would appear before

the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Thursday, which showed his respect for the institutions.

He said that in the three decade political career Prime Minister

Nawaz Sharif completed the huge development projects in

infrastructure, health, education and industrial sector.

Dr Asif Kirmani said the PM initiated the mega motorway

expressways, schools, hospitals and infrastructure projects.

He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had responded to the

nuclear test of India in 1998, which was a daring decision, inspite of all international pressure.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has initiated the Joint China

Pakistan projects on J-F thunder fighter plane for strengthening the

country’s defence.

He said that recently Pakistan Muslim League (PML) Nawaz regime

also maintained peace in Karachi and Balochistan because of their

prudent policies.

Today Pakistan achieved the economic stability and growth,

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) for the first time in country’s

history crossed the limit of 50,000 points, he said.

China Pakistan Economic Corridor was also initiated by Prime

Minister, which is considered a game changer for the country.

He said that load shedding would be ended in 2018 because of

sound policies of the government, many new projects of electricity

generation have already started.

He said that PML-N would achieve landslide victory in general

election 2018.

While addressing the gathering, MLA, Sajjada Nasheen Dargah

Basahan Sharif, Azad Kashmir Pir Ali Raza Bukhari urged for unity

and harmony, for stability and prosperity of the country.